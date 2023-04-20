First patients with neurological symptoms following Covid-19 vaccine treated in Dublin clinic

The first patients suffering from neurological symptoms after taking the Covid-19 vaccine are now being seen in a clinic in Dublin.

Dr Aoife Laffan, St James’s Hospital, who runs the long Covid neurology clinic in St James’s Hospital in Dublin said the clinic is now also accepting referrals of people who have neurological symptoms following the Covid-19 vaccine .

“This is a very new development and only four people have been seen to date.

“Three of these employed prior to their vaccination and none have been able to return to work since the onset of their symptoms. All have a diagnosis of functional neurological disorder.”

Dr Laffan was among a range of experts and patient representatives taking part in a seminar, chaired by Independent TD Denis Naughten, on long Covid in Ireland which affects at least 100,000 people here, although the true prevalence is unknown.

Long Covid has a very wide range of potentially hundreds of different persisting and often debilitating symptoms which continue for more than twelve weeks after Covid infection - the most common of which are shortness of breath, fatigue and brain fog, the seminar heard.

Some people have long Covid since 2020 and one man who described himself as a former mountain climber said he is now in a wheelchair.

Around 6,000 children may suffer from long Covid across the island.

Read More

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain of the HSE said long Covid can follow a mild Covid infection, and somebody with severe infection may not develop it.

She said the HSE has set up eight post acute Covid clinics and six long Covid clinics across the country.

However, patient groups say there are waiting times and lack of full multi-disciplinary teams in several of the clinics creating a postcode lottery.

The seminar was told that while the risk of long Covid from the Omicron variant is lower, the numbers infected with the highly transmissible form of the virus means the volume of patients impacted is still high.

There are still difficulties getting a diagnosis and a lack of training at GP level.

Dr Laffan said internationally long Covid is seen as having harmed the workforce.

She said of 40 patients with long Covid in her neurology clinic, 80pc has previously been employed.

Around nine in ten are female with a median age of 45.

“Unfortunately the majority have not returned to work ,” she said. The patients have had symptoms for a year or longer. Others have returned to work but reduced their hours.

“The main reasons for not returning to work are mainly fatigue and cognitive concerns.”

She added: ”There is a cohort with difficult- to- control migraine, functional neurological disorder and also a proportion of people who have ongoing struggles with their mental health.”

There can be a phased return to work, adapted roles or working from home.

But she pointed out that working from home is not an option for many frontline workers, and this at a time of staffing shortages in the healthcare service.

This is also the case for people who are self employed and those who are working in other industries in the country.

“We need formal recognition and support for those who must remain off work and there will be a proportion who are not able to return to work.”

She also stressed the need to understand long Covid better.

Currently there is only one neurologist for long Covid patients in the country and there is no junior doctor or specialised nursing support.

Phil Ni Sheaghdh, head of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said health unions are to take a case to the Workplace Relations Commission next month to have long Covid recognised as an occupational injury as is in the case in other countries.