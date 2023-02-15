First of three Menlo pier tragedy victims to be buried today as funeral of John Keenan (16) takes place

The first of three funerals for the young men who tragically died in the Galway pier drowning tragedy last weekend is to take place this morning.

John Keenan (16), of the Headford Road, in Galway city will be laid to rest at the Rahoon cemetery following his funeral Mass at 11am at the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Galway.

His close friend and fellow boxing enthusiast Christopher Stokes (19) who also died in the tragedy, will be buried in the same cemetery following his funeral Mass at the same church at noon on Thursday.

And Wojciech Panek (17) from Cois Na Bearu, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny will have his ashes interred at 2pm on Friday at the Calvary Cemetery in Graiguenamanagh.

Scoil San Phroinsias, the former school of the two of the boys, released a short statement on Monday afternoon following the tragic incident.

“The entire school community is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of our two past pupils. Both John and Christopher were upstanding students who were very popular with their peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

John Keenan, also known as John Sammon, died at the scene of the tragedy when the car they were travelling in is believed to have slipped off the edge of the Menlo pier and onto the roof, trapping the trio inside which became engulfed in a shallow channel running beside the pier.

They were pulled from the water around 2:40am on Saturday after gardai were alerted to a car in the water.

Wojciech Paenk also died at the scene while Christopher was taken to Galway University Hospital in a critical condition but died of his injuries later on Saturday.

All three have been praised as kind and decent young men by their many friends, family and acquaintances.

Boxing clubs across Connacht have also paid tribute to the teenagers.