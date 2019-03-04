The first tranche of more than 600 luxury apartments on part of nine acres of land once owned by RTÉ is to go on the market in June.

First new luxury homes on land once owned by RTÉ to go on sale

Cairn Homes, the development and construction company, purchased the 8.64 acres of land from the national broadcaster more than 18 months ago.

Now it is putting the final architectural and construction touches on 86 of the now planned 619 luxury apartments.

The launch was planned for January, but had to be pushed out six months to allow for pre-planning permission consultations with An Bord Pleanála and Dublin City Council.

The land was acquired in Donnybrook in 2017 for €107.5m, which was more than €30m above the guide price.

Cairn Homes had initially planned to build between 500 to 600 apartments and 10 houses on part of the old Montrose campus.

The developer has lodged planning documentation indicating that 619 apartments and three townhouses are now hoped to be built - higher even than the number indicated to investors last November.

Being launched as Donnybrook Gardens, the 86 planned units will comprise two and three-bed and penthouse apartments in the much sought-after area of Dublin 4.

Hoarding was placed by Cairn at the new entrance into RTÉ's campus off the N11 Stillorgan dual carriageway during the week, detailing information on how to register interest in the first phase of the apartments construction.

"The development is under construction, and as referenced on the hoarding, we will be updating people on possible sales launch, dates, etc," the development company said in a statement.

Pre-planning consultation is continuing with An Bord Pleanála, the developer and Dublin city planners.

Once complete, the planning watchdog will give views.

It is then up to Cairn Homes to consider An Bord Pleanála's findings prior to lodging an application directly with it regarding the construction known as the Greenfield Park site.

New Strategic Housing Development rules allow developers to bypass local authorities and have their applications decided by the appeals board.

On its website, the company details the new apartments as "an exclusive collection of 86 spacious dual-aspect two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses divided among five architecturally designed buildings.

"These stunning buildings are enhanced by meticulously landscaped tree-filled gardens, which offer an oasis of calm in a location just minutes away from Dublin city centre.

"Ample basement storage space for each apartment, a basement car park and secure bicycle parking are just a few of the features of this luxurious development. This beautiful new development is located in Donnybrook, one of Dublin's finest and most exclusive suburbs."

