First man shot on Bloody Sunday: ‘I am alive, I can talk… but the families, they have been through hell’

Tribute: Damien Donaghy at the monument where he reads the names of the dead and wounded each year. Credit: Martin McKeown Expand

Tribute: Damien Donaghy at the monument where he reads the names of the dead and wounded each year. Credit: Martin McKeown

Garrett Hargan

Shortly before 4pm on Bloody Sunday, 15-year-old Damien Donaghy was shot in the thigh.

He was the first person wounded on the day, and in a flash his dreams of becoming a footballer were wiped out.

