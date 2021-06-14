First look at Virgin Media’s new show hosted by Vogue Williams

This is the first look at Virgin Media’s big-budget talent show which forms one of the flagship shows of its autumn schedule.

Hosted by Vogue Williams and called The Big Deal it sees the nation’s aspiring stars showcasing their various talents in front of a panel of judges.

Currently being filmed at the 3Arena this week, the line-up includes Boy George, Lyra, Jedward, Deirdre O’Kane and boyband star Aston Merrygold as they decide who will go through to the next round.

Produced by BiggerStage for Virgin Media, Fox Entertainment has come on board as a media partner which means that the format could also be used to make an American version of the programme.

BiggerStage’s creative director Sean O’Riordan told Independent.ie that Fox has taken a keen interest in the new show with a view to creating its own version.

“This is wholly produced for Virgin Media Television so this is very much an Irish show,” he said.

“It’s been designed for the Irish market so what will happen is Fox will be looking at this and have a live stream to all of this. What they will do is, they will look at this show going out on air in September or October and fingers crossed, all going well, they will commission it for their market instantly. Then there will be an American version of this show made.”

With a lavish set design featuring neon pink and blue lighting, the premise of the show sees contestants performing their act and then hearing the judges’ opinion on it.

Everyone who makes it on stage will be given the chance to walk away with a €1,000 cash prize or they can take the chance of getting three votes from the judges – which sends them through to the semi-finals. The overall winner will walk away with a cash prize of €50,000.

There will be a live audience present in the 3Arena totalling 50 people and divided into their family pods with regular daily Covid-19 testing of all the crew.

Mr Riordan said they have been getting emails from senior executives at Fox to say they were very impressed with the production values so far.

“They are delighted with the look, the feel, the ambition of it and we’re all looking for the same thing on this show - to create a global, smash-hit format that’s every bit as special and big and noisy as The Masked Singer,” he said. “We want The Big Deal to be the next one.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ will go head-to-head with Virgin Media with its own new talent show airing this autumn.

Called Take Me On, it’s a Saturday night gameshow that “requires its contestants to have tactics as well as talent.”

Also an original format, it will pit singers from around the country against each other to be in with the chance to win €25,000 in cash.

It is being made by ShinAwl, the same production company that makes Dancing with the Stars, and a call-out has been made for people to take part.