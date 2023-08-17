First look at Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan playing a troubled married couple in new sci-fi thriller Foe

Due for release in autumn, the film stars the Oscar-nominated pair in a drama over a strained marriage in a strange future

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star as a tortured married couple living in an uncertain future in Foe, an upcoming sci-fi thriller directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis.

In a first look image published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actors can be seen in character as Junior and Henrietta who have a life-changing visit from a stranger. The film is due to be released on October 6.

Junior and Henrietta live in a secluded farmhouse in rural North America 40 years into the future. After the arrival of Terrance, played by Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad, Old), their quiet life is thrown into turmoil.

Terrance, who claims to be working for the government, proposes that Junior must leave their home for several years to help build a space programme to transition life away from a dying earth. The film closely follows the couple’s marriage and the aftermath of the stranger’s visit.

Ronan, who was raised in Dublin and New York, has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Brooklyn, Lady Bird and The French Dispatch.

Maynooth-born Mescal was nominated for an Academy Award this year for his role in Aftersun and during lockdown he gained popularity for his role as Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book Normal People.

The film Foe is adapted from the novel of the same name by Iain Reid and is distributed by Amazon Studios.

The novel explores themes such as isolation and solitude based on Reid’s own experience growing up in a remote farm in Canada.

It studies how Junior and Henrietta react to the startling news from Terrance and the different ways in which it goes on to strain their relationship.

According to the first look, filming began in Wangaratta, Australia, where Ronan rehearsed a standout piano performance.

After observing the actors at work, producer Kerry Kohansky-Roberts told the magazine that Mescal was “extraordinary to watch” and was so attuned to his character that he was ‘on another dimension’.

Earlier this year, Ronan told the Document Journal about her new friendship with Mescal: “We’ve become very, very close since making the film. We’re genuine friends; we’re not Hollywood friends.”

Davis has previously directed Lion starring Dev Patel and Rooney Mara which received six Oscar nominations.

“There’s something that a lot of people can relate to in their own relationships, in their lives. Each actor, as people, brought their own interpretation of that to the performances. There was a lot of pressure, and a lot of fuel,” he told Vanity Fair about his latest offering.

Foe is due to be released by Amazon Studios on October 6

