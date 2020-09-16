First DNA analysis of Irish Vikings shows strong connection to Norway and characteristics like brown hair

The first ever Irish Viking genomes, or DNA sequences, have been published today and the results will come as a surprise to many.

The findings were published in leading international journal, Nature, as part of the largest ever DNA analysis of Viking remains and they have revealed that most Viking DNA evident in Ireland can be traced back to Norway.

The findings also show that a large portion of Irish Vikings had brown hair and not the flowing blonde locks that have come to be associated with the Scandinavian raiders.

The genomes of three men and a woman from Irish Viking burials in counties Dublin and Galway were sequenced for the study.

“It has long been suspected that many of these invaders came from Norway. It is fantastic to be able to confirm this now with genetic data,” said Dr Lara Cassidy, Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin and a co-author on the paper. “In general, Irish Viking genomes harbour high levels of Norwegian-like ancestry. This is a real contrast to what we see in England during the same period, where there is stronger Danish influence.”

The results of the six-year project also show clear ancestral differences between English and Irish Vikings as their English counterparts had a very strong Danish influence genetically compared to Ireland’s Norwegian majority.

The results debunk the modern image of the typical Viking as a blonde-haired Scandinavian warrior. Instead, the researchers uncovered ancestral diversity in Viking communities both within Scandinavia and across Europe, including Ireland

Surprisingly, the study also shows that Viking identity in Britain and Ireland was not limited to those of Scandinavian ancestry.

“Scandinavia was clearly a dynamic place during the Viking Age,” said Dr Ashot Margaryan, Assistant Professor at the University of Copenhagen and first author of the paper. “We see regional genetic differences between Norway, Sweden and Denmark, as well as influence from Southern Europe and Asia. There was never a single unified 'Viking World' and now we see that there is no single Viking genetic identity either.”

Viking raids in Ireland began in the 8th century – some of the earliest known for Europe. The first physical evidence for this Viking presence are graves which contain personal possessions, such as swords, spearheads, shields and ornate jewellery.

Over the centuries that followed, Scandinavian presence made a lasting impact on many aspects of Irish life. We can trace the origins of urbanism in Ireland to this time, as well as the influx of silver into the Irish economy.

“Up until now this wonderful mixing of culture and ideas has been reflected most clearly in decorated iconic pieces that survive from the centuries that followed the initial invasions, such as the Cross of Cong. The new DNA research on the human remains adds another rich layer of context to this interaction,” said Maeve Sikora, Keeper of Irish Antiquities at the National Museum of Ireland and a co-author on the study.

The study also revealed that Viking identities were taken up by local people in Britain and Ireland. Two skeletons from Orkney, buried with swords in the Viking tradition, were genetically most similar to present-day Irish and Scottish people. A Viking burial at Ship Street Great in Dublin City Centre also showed very little Scandinavian ancestry and belonged to a Y-chromosome lineage most common in the northwest of Ireland.

