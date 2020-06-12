First case of baby born with Zika virus confirmed at Holles Street

Medics at a Dublin maternity hospital have confirmed the first documented case of a baby born in Ireland with a congenital Zika virus infection.

In 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency due to concerns of severe postnatal neurological complications following babies born with the congenital Zika virus.

The Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

Now, in the June edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), medics at the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street in Dublin confirm that a baby of a Brazilian mother has been born in Ireland.

The health impact of contracting the virus disease varies greatly from asymptomatic infection to disabling neurological impairment and death.

In the case of the first baby born with Zika virus here, the medics state at an examination at 14 months the baby had developed epilepsy, quadriplegic cerebral palsy, visual impairment and showed severe global developmental delay.

The authors of the paper entitled ‘Diagnostic Limitations in Congenital Zika Virus’ state that the baby girl “requires multidisciplinary healthcare team care”.

The paper revealed that the baby’s mother was travelling in her native Brazil during the first trimester of pregnancy where the woman suffered from fever and myalgia.

The Zika virus was detected in the mother’s blood at 11 weeks into her pregnancy but was no longer detected at 31 weeks gestation.

At birth, the baby was diagnosed with severe microcephaly, where the head is smaller than normal, but the examination was otherwise normal.

A urine test the day after birth was negative for the Zika virus but the placenta did test positive for the virus.

The paper states that though the infant was negative for Zika, she had many of the clinical features consistent with congenital Zika and maternal Zika during pregnancy.

The medics state that the case highlights the deficiencies in the current laboratory criteria here for congenital Zika virus “and the need for expert consultation whilst investigating possible cases”.

