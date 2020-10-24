First batch of Covid-19 vaccine may be 'ready to go' within weeks

Global effort: A researcher works in a laboratory in Amsterdam that is developing a vaccine against coronavirus. Photo: Koen Van Weel/AFP

Ireland could get the first consignment of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year, the Irish Independent has learned.

Paul Reid, managing director of Pfizer Ireland, believes there are strong signs that his company's experimental jab could be approved for emergency authorisation at the end of next month. It already has 100 million doses manufactured and ready to go if it gets the green light from regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe.

He told the Irish Independent that Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are now in discussions with the European Commission to work out an advance purchase agreement which would see member states, including Ireland, get a share-out of the first deliveries.

"We can have 100 million doses by the end of 2020. If we have an advance purchase agreement with the EU Commission, that is secured. Part of that would include a volume we think we can make available across Europe."

The vaccine involves two doses and is being tested on 44,000 people of all ages.

"We are accelerating through the clinical trial programme at breakneck speed. We are seeing a speed of recruitment into the trials that we have never seen before. Already 40,000 have been recruited. We have over 35,000 participants who received the second dose of the vaccine."

A number of hurdles have to be crossed before it would be ready to administer to the public.

The first stage is to submit it for emergency use authorisation to the FDA in the United States early next month and the European Medicines Agency shortly afterwards.

"The FDA will review the data with their own scientists. It will be reviewed by an external panel of independent experts at a publicly held meeting," he said. As part of the fast-track approach the company has been submitting its data to the European licensing authority on a rolling basis since the ­trials began.

Normally, this information is given at the end of clinical trials.

"Once it becomes available it is given to them for review," said Mr Reid, who added that safety is crucial.

"We are going to have to demonstrate the quality and consistency of the vaccine."

Mr Reid said the company had been investing since the early days of the pandemic to ensure its manufacturing processes were ready to meet the capacity demands needed to manufacture the levels of vaccine that would be commanded.

He revealed that the results were very promising.

"We are trying to be as open as possible. We are sharing any conclusive read-out data, whether positive or negative, within a few days after independent scientists see it.

"The positivity around the vaccine is predicated on good science so far."

One of the tests of any Covid vaccine will be its efficacy and how it performs across various age groups. The Pfizer candidate has been trialled in participants from age 12 years and upwards.

Staff in the Pfizer Grange Castle site in west Dublin have been involved in quality testing to support the manufacturing of the jab in Belgium.

The EU Commission, with funding from member states, has already entered into advance purchasing agreements with three other companies hoping to produce a successful vaccine - including experimental jabs from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson.

But it now looks like Pfizer is in pole position to be first past the finishing line.

If there are early batches of a successful vaccine transported here, the Government will decide who should get the injection first based on advice from its immunisation advisory group.

Frontline healthcare workers and at-risk groups such as nursing home residents would likely be first in the queue.

Mr Reid said the plan was to produce 1.3 billion doses next year. One of the challenges will be to produce the volume of vaccines required for such a global demand.

The initial roll-out of the vaccine will still mean that physical distancing and other Covid rules would have to be followed.

But with at-risk groups given some protection, depending on its efficacy, the need for lockdowns will recede.

