Firms profiting from Ireland’s green image must pay farmers to maintain it, says Eamon Ryan

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he wants to see more “collaboration, not confrontation” when it comes to land use. Photo: Julien Behal

Companies making billions of euro from Ireland’s green image should pay farmers more so they can afford to farm sustainably, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Mr Ryan name-checked Kerry Group and its recent announcement of a year of record growth. The dairy giant made revenues of €8.8bn for last year.

Mr Ryan was speaking about the Nature Restoration Law coming from Europe and how the measures it would entail would be financed.

“The funding needs to come from the State and from Europe but also from the large corporations that are profiting at present,” he said.

He referenced Kerry Group’s profits, saying: “Some of that needs to go to meeting their environmental obligations by paying their farmers more.”

Kerry Group have been asked for comment.

Mr Ryan was addressing a climate and biodiversity conference at Dublin City University.

He stressed the need for “collaboration, not confrontation” in the political and society-wide discussions ahead on how land use must change to stop biodiversity decline and meet climate targets.

He said the ongoing Land Use Review, which will have major implications for farmers by requiring reduced livestock numbers and rewetting drained peatlands, need not be contentious.

But he admitted: “It was such a sensitive issue, we couldn’t even call it a land use plan for fear someone might think we were telling farmers what to do.”

Mr Ryan said social media polarised opinion, framing environment as a story of conflict which misrepresented the reality.

“This will not work if it’s a politics of division, if it’s a politics of rural Ireland versus urban Ireland, young versus old, rich versus poor, left versus right,” he said.

“We hear this all the time framed as rural independents versus Greens, rural versus urban. I don’t see that as the case.”

He backed the young people who marched to Dublin overnight under the Macra na Feirme banner to demand action to secure their future and said they were right to question where their income would come from.

“They are absolutely right that we need to protect and enhance and ensure that rural Ireland is centre stage in this transformation,” he said.

Going the green route and providing payments for protecting the land would safeguard their future instead of leaving them competing for international commodity prices, he said.

Mr Ryan also referred to rural independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice’s call for a new rural political party to be established to oppose what he claims are anti-farmer policies.

“I sat beside Michael for five years in opposition and you’d be amazed at the amount of times we had common cause and understanding,” he said.

He accepted there was frustration over the delay on a new forestry incentives package which is held up in Europe where it is being assessed for compliance with state aid rules.

Mr Ryan promised to push for sign-off within weeks and said the scheme, which offers €1.3bn in grants, would be transformational when implemented.

Over time, forestry would expand to 30pc of the country, he said. He urged more colleges to offer forestry courses as there were only two, which was insufficient to take up the opportunities ahead.

Mr Ryan also addressed reports of rows and roll-backs on the question of allowing a commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) import industry to be developed in the country.

He said he remained opposed to the idea, but it might be necessary to have a state-owned LNG storage facility for back-up fuel in the event of an energy supply emergency.

He said the Government’s energy security review would be complete within the next few months and would recommend where and how such a facility should be provided.