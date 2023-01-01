Firm set up by John Delaney accumulates profits of €382,000

The business consultancy firm set up by John Delaney after he moved to England has reported accumulated profits of £338,000 (€382,000) from just over two and a half years in business.

Delay Ltd, which has its registered address in LFM, an accountancy firm based in Alton, Hampshire, was incorporated by the former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive in April 2020.

In its first year in business the firm’s unaudited accounts stated that it gave Delaney, its 100pc owner and only director, a loan of £179,245 (€214,386) which was repaid by the end of 2021. New unaudited accounts filed on December 23 show that Delay Ltd had net assets of £158,874 by the end of last March. Further accounts up to the end of November show net assets increased in that eight months to £338,801.

The company reported having £358,000 cash in its bank accounts. Mr Delaney was reported to have received director’s loans of £225,707 from the company but by the end of November 2022 he was owed £86,127.

Delaney left the FAI in September 2019 following a series of financial scandals at the association which included the FAI’s auditors reporting the association for failing to keep proper books of account. Delaney received a €462,000 pay off from the association following a mediated settlement.​

Delaney and the FAI are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) that has been delayed by an almost three-year legal battle over whether Delaney’s FAI emails contained legally privileged material. Delaney lost the case last November and was ordered to pay the CEA’s legal costs but his barrister indicated he may yet appeal.

In affidavits filed in the case Delaney said he was working up to 80-hour weeks as chief executive of a start-up in England that provides “essential services” to public bodies in the pandemic. Hanevo, an Irish-owned building services company, confirmed it had employed Delaney as a consultant in 2020 but denied he was its chief executive. It said Delaney no longer worked with it by 2021. Delaney popped up as an adviser to Irish pro-cycling team Evo Pro in 2021 as it attempted to set up a controversial deal with Cycling Ireland which ended in bitter recriminations unconnected to Delaney’s involvement.

The former FAI boss has been spotted at a number of high profile football matches in the UK in the last two years including big matches involving England at the men’s and women’s European Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Last summer Saleem Moosa, a businessman involved in cryptocurrencies and commercial real estate companies in Canada, posted on social media to thank Delaney for hosting him at England’s match against Austria in the Women’s European Championship on July 6. The pictures posted by Mr Moosa showed they had tickets right behind the team dugouts in Old Trafford near the half-way line.

“Got a chance to attend the England vs Austria football match at the Old Trafford — the opening game of the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament,” Mr Moosa wrote.

“Thank you John Delaney! Wow! What a start to the tournament! There were more than 68,800 people in attendance at the game — it was electrifying!”

Delay’s accounts contain a note from LFM accountants stating that it helped Delaney prepare the company’s financial statements but that it did not accept responsibility to anyone other than Delaney or the company for its work.

It said it was Delaney’s responsibility to ensure Delay Ltd kept adequate records. As the firm had not been instructed to carry out an audit or review of the accounts it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the records, information and explanations given by Delaney so it did not express any opinion on the statutory financial statements.​