| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Firm set up by John Delaney accumulates profits of €382,000

Former FAI chief set up a business consultancy, Delay Ltd, after he moved to England​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sole director John Delaney. Picture by Oliver McVeigh Expand

Close

Sole director John Delaney. Picture by Oliver McVeigh

Sole director John Delaney. Picture by Oliver McVeigh

Sole director John Delaney. Picture by Oliver McVeigh

Mark Tighe

The business consultancy firm set up by John Delaney after he moved to England has reported accumulated profits of £338,000 (€382,000) from just over two and a half years in business.

Delay Ltd, which has its registered address in LFM, an accountancy firm based in Alton, Hampshire, was incorporated by the former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive in April 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy