Firm formerly linked to Sean Quinn hit with arson attack after 'intimidation'

A company formerly owned by controversial businessman Sean Quinn has said it is "grateful" no one was killed in an arson attack on the business of a senior manager.

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into the incident, which happened at the Cavan factory over the weekend.

The business, Eco Tyres, is owned by a senior manager of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), which has said it is the subject of "false allegations and intimidation".

The attack came just hours after QIH said it was considering legal action against people purporting to support Sean Quinn, who are alleged to have made critical comments about the company.

Last Friday, a letter was sent to its members in response to "false information" being spread against the group at a public event. The letter also alleged physical intimidation against "officers, directors, and staff of QIH and their families". Just hours after this letter was circulated, an arson attack was carried out at the factory owned by the QIH manager.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Belturbet are investigating criminal damage that occurred at a tyre centre in Belturbet, Co Cavan on August 31 at approximately 11pm."

No arrests have yet been made, but investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for QIH said that the company was "appalled" by the attack and praised the quick response of emergency services.

"QIH is appalled that a factory owned by one of our senior managers was the subject of an arson attack several hours after an update to staff seeking an end to intimidation.

"QIH is grateful for the speed of response by the emergency services and for the fact that no one was hurt or killed as result of this attack," the spokesman said.

Eco Tyres did not respond to requests for comment when contacted by the Irish Independent. Two weeks ago controversial businessman Sean Quinn told supporters at a public meeting that he has been "trying all along" to buy back his company.

