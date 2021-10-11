Fireworks worth €10k and drugs seized in Dublin search

The fireworks were seized at a home in Balbriggan on Sunday night. Photo: Garda Info.

Fireworks worth more than €10,000 have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The seizure came after gardaí searched a residence in Balbriggan at 9:30pm on Sunday night.

Gardaí seized €10,000 worth of fireworks during a search operation in Balbriggan yesterday evening. It is understood the fireworks were to be used for sale and supply in the North Dublin area #OperationTombola pic.twitter.com/7jjLMjSfeV — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 11, 2021

A small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were also seized during the course of the search.

It is understood the packaged fireworks were to be used for sale and supply in the North Dublin area and have an approximate street value of €10,000.

This seizure was made under Operation Tombola, a policing plan in operation during the lead up to Halloween designed to combat the sale, supply and possession of fireworks and anti-social behaviour.

Investigations are ongoing.