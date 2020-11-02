Fireworks valued at over €35,000 seized as Gardaí say illegal firework usage on the rise

Gardaí have seized fireworks with a value of approximately €35,490 so far in 2020 under Operation Tombola.

Gardaí say there has been an increased usage of fireworks in Dublin this year, which has led to the increase in seizures compared to last year, up from €30,901 for the entirety of 2019.

Charges or summons were issued in nine incidents where fireworks were seized and there were youth referrals in a further 42 incidents.

Operation Tombola is a nationwide policing plan focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

A Garda spokesman said: “Even though Halloween is over, An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks. Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of “limbs and serious eye injuries.

The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.”

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

