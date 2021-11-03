Fireworks thrown at police during west Belfast anti-protocol rally disturbances

A number of fireworks were thrown at police on Wednesday night during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in west Belfast.

Around 30 protestors holding anti-protocol posters blocked Lanark Way and forced motorists to turn around.

The gates dividing the loyalist Shankill area and nationalist Springfield Road were closed as a precaution.

The PSNI warned those taking part that they could face arrest and prosecution.

Riot police have been deployed and a number of bins were set on fire in the Shankill Road area. Police are now clearing the area.

Police have performed a clearance operation here at Lanark Way - those throwing missiles have been forced back onto the Shankill Road @BelTel pic.twitter.com/fRLkA1DHKN — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) November 3, 2021

It was feared the anti-protocol protest would descend into violence following the rioting that took place in the area earlier this year.

Sinister elements were accused of trying to whip up tensions at the interface after social media posts were circulated claiming that a protest was to be held in the area at 6.30pm.

The post was shared by former independent councillor Jolene Bunting, who was present at the demonstration.

When officers spoke to the protestors, Ms Bunting accused the PSNI of two-tier policing before others got involved.

The rally then moved to the Shankill Road area where a number of fireworks were thrown at police.

The scene on Lanark Way just a few moments ago as riot police launched a dispersal operation. Officers charged through flames as they chased youths who were throwing missiles. They have now regrouped close to the Shankill Road @BelTel https://t.co/VReI3L3MVB pic.twitter.com/TFxuGWp2mW — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) November 3, 2021

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are dealing with public disorder in the Lanark Way area of north Belfast this evening (Wednesday).

"A number of missiles and fireworks have been thrown towards police. Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan condemned those responsible for the protest and said it was a “dangerous and irresponsible stunt”.

“This so-called anti-protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble,” he said.

“I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric.”

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty has called for a permanent end to disorder at interface areas in the community.

Mr Doherty said: “The scenes in west Belfast on Wednesday evening have been highly regrettable. I went to the area to appeal to our young people not to engage in anti-social and dangerous behaviour that does nothing but cause misery to the long-suffering people of this community and put their own future at risk.

“There can be no excuse for attacking police officers who are doing their best to keep the community safe. The young people taking part in these incidents are likely to end up with a criminal record or worse and I would urge them to think twice before they act.

“The violence on the streets of west Belfast this evening has little to do with Brexit. It’s about communities that have been abandoned and led astray by their politicians,” he added.

“Our young people are frustrated because of the high levels of poverty, unemployment and educational underachievement in these areas and this is what we need to be focusing on tackling.”