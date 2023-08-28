Firelighters pose massive risk to climate and health, Irish scientists discover

Professor Jurgita Ovadnevaite said the science made clear the need to stop burning solid fuels immediately. Photo: Andrew Downes

It may burn for mere minutes but Irish scientists leading an international study have discovered startling evidence about the huge polluting power of the domestic firelighter.

The small fire-starters are soaked in kerosene and packed with hydrocarbons which the team from University of Galway (UG) found add massively to the black carbon in our air.

At times during their study they measured black carbon levels in Dublin – generally considered a clean city – rivalled that of Beijing where air pollution is considered extreme.

“We were really shocked,” said Professor Jurgita Ovadnevaite, deputy director of the Ryan Institute Centre for Climate and Air Pollution Studies at UG.

“The area we studied was in south Dublin so this is not even an area where open fires and stoves are the main source of heating.

“They are usually for supplementary heating or used to create a nice ambiance.

“The pollution in rural areas and small and medium towns is worse.”

Black carbon is a major climate and health hazard but it is not routinely measured by the air quality monitors run by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“It’s in particulate matter which is measured but only in totality. The components of particulate matter are not routinely measured,” said Prof Ovadnevaite.

“One of the components of particulate matter is sea salt which we don’t have to worry about but there are components we should be very concerned about and black carbon is one of them.”

While the burning of solid fuels is the key concern, the team carried out laboratory tests that showed that gramme for gramme, the pollution caused by firelighters was many times that of the wood, peat and coal they helped get blazing.

Wood-burning and other kinds of stoves were installed in their tens of thousands in Ireland in recent years because they were sold as more efficient and cleaner than open fires.

“It’s true, you close the door on them and the air in the house is not so affected but it goes up the chimney into the neighbourhood and disperses from there,” Prof Ovadnevaite said.

The study notes there are an estimated 70 million wood-burning stoves, open fires and other solid-fuel heating appliances in homes across Europe alone and their use increased during the recent energy crisis.

Prof Ovadnevaite said the science made clear the need to stop burning solid fuels immediately but she said regulations would have to take account of fuel poverty in some households and an attachment to fires and stoves in others.

"I’m from Lithuania originally and I grew up with wood fires. I always loved how it looks and feels. But I can’t enjoy it anymore now that I know the problem it causes. I think with more information, people would begin to understand that it’s not something to be enjoyed.”

The study, which ties in researchers from China and India, is part of a pilot project, Aerosource, funded by the EPA and the Department of Environment which is focusing on climate and air pollution. It is published in the scientific journal NPJ – Climate and Atmospheric Science.