Firefighters threaten mass resignations from next week as industrial action escalates

Ireland’s largest trade union has warned the Government that retained firefighters will begin to resign from next week after starting strike action in recent days.

Siptu members are expected to quit the service in large numbers from the beginning of next week after seeking better working conditions, including pay that is based on a set retainer allowance. Extra payments are made per callout.

Many complain that although they are officially part-time, they are continuously waiting for pagers to go off due to staff shortages and this prevents them getting other work to supplement their income.

They are required to live nearby and must mobilise within five minutes if there is an emergency.

The country’s 2,000 retained firefighters began co-ordinated rolling strikes on Tuesday that closed half the country’s 200 stations.

The union’s public administration and community division organiser Karan O Loughlin said there was no sign of a breakthrough in this dispute.

“With all-out strike action to begin on Tuesday, 20 June, which will result in the closure of all retained fire stations across the country, an increasing number of Siptu members have made clear they are considering resigning from the service,” she said.

“This strike was a last resort to endeavour to improve the service and prevent it from total collapse but the pressure on the community that full closure of stations will bring could well be a burden too far for already overburdened firefighters.

“Many would rather walk away altogether. If this happens, with crewing already at crisis levels, the service will collapse and will take years to rebuild as those firefighters will not return if they leave.”

Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said that if this issue was not resolved, it could result in a crisis for the sector.

“The only action that can save this vital community resource from disaster is that the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, put their heads together and arrange for the allocation of sufficient funds to address the necessary reforms that can resolve the recruitment and retention crisis in the retained fire service,” he said.