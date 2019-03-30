Firefighters tackle major blaze in Killarney National Park

Extensive damage has been caused to wildlife and bogland following a major blaze in Co Kerry.

Firefighters tackled the wildfire on Torc Mountain in Killarney National Park overnight.

The boardwalk on Torc Mountain has been closed to the public.

Park staff are assessing the damage caused by the outbreak yesterday evening which burned throughout the night.

Major damage was caused to the bogland and woodland habitats, as well as the timber boardwalk.

A statement from the Department for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said: "(The minister) Josepha Madigan and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) would like to express their gratitude to all the Kerry Fire services team who battled the fire throughout the night, and only by their efforts in managing and controlling the fire prevented it spreading and causing further damage to the National Park.

"The NPWS will advise as soon as the boardwalk is deemed safe for reopening."

