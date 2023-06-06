Firefighters strike: Local councils have no back-up plan in place for cover as industrial action begins today

First phase of industrial action due to begin this Tuesday with work-to-rule Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien has the ‘power to resolve’ dispute over pay and working conditions

Retained firefighters around the country are beginning industrial action this morning in protest over pay and conditions.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien had the power to stop the proposed nationwide firefighters strike — simply by “lifting the phone” this weekend and initiating meaningful negotiations, according to a union leader.

Stephen McFadden of the National Retained Firefighters Association of Ireland (NRFA) said the first phase of industrial action will begin this Tuesday, when the work-to-rule will start.

A week later, on June 13, half of the country’s “retained” part-time firefighters will strike. The following week, June 20, this will escalate to an all-out strike unless the dispute over pay and conditions is resolved.

There are currently around 3,000 firefighters nationwide. More than 2,000 of these are employed as retained rather than full-time firefighters. Retained staff are paid an annual retainer to be available for call-outs, but their pay depends on the number of incidents they attend.

They are allowed to work part-time jobs to supplement their income, but do so knowing their second job must be within 2.5km of their fire station.

Retained firefighters must also live within that same distance from the station they are attached to, in order to respond within five minutes of being paged to report to work.

“We do not want to go on strike. This is a position we have been forced into. We have yet to meet Darragh O’Brien despite seeking it. He has the power this weekend to lift the phone and reach out to us and resolve this,” said Mr McFadden.

“If he wants to stop this before it seriously escalates on June 13, he should meet us next week.

“What we are doing is trying to save the fire service. If we don’t get better working conditions, the service will collapse. A recent major report showed that around 60pc of firefighters plan to quit the service within the next 18 months, because of conditions.”​

Mr McFadden also expressed concern that the country’s 31 local authorities, who have been given notice of the strike action, are entirely unprepared for what happens next.

“The local authorities have no contingency plans. It is their responsibility to provide a fire service for Ireland. I don’t think they are ready for this.

This strike is about ensuring the conditions are better for the next generation of firefighters — because if things don’t change, the reality is that there won’t be a next generation” he said.

Ciaran Finn, station officer at Ashbourne fire station, agreed the strike action is needed to “send a message” to Government that the current working conditions for firefighters are unsustainable if the service is to survive.

Mr Finn (53), originally from Drumcondra in Dublin, has been a firefighter since 1999.

“The fire service doesn’t offer a future right now for recruits. We do not want to strike. But something has to be done to make them listen. We love our work. The stress around the job is not the work itself, it’s the conditions. It’s about being constantly on call, and not receiving any real pension benefits.”

He said the idea of an all-out strike on June 20 “fills me with dread... we know all the people in the local community. If there was a major fire and the strike is on, the lads would go through the wall of the station to help.

“But this is about making a stance. We are good people who are proud of what we do. We just need things to change so that firefighters keep joining up.”

While retained firefighters are entitled to work part-time, Finn said employers “no longer want firefighters”, as they must always be on call and therefore are not fully committed to other work.

“The prospect of my first ever strike weighs heavily. But if we don’t take action now to change the service, then once the original crew retires there’ll be no one to run the service — and that scares me more.

A spokesperson for Mr O’Brien’s department said: “Minister O’Brien commissioned a report which found that the work/life balance of retained firefighters needs to be addressed to ensure the sustainability of retained fire services as an attractive employment option.

"Work is under way to begin implementing the recommendations set out in this report, through agreed structures, that will include active engagement with staff representatives in the Retained Fire Service.

“While a positive conclusion to the process to the satisfaction of all parties has not yet been reached, Minister O’Brien encourages all parties to continue to engage constructively on resolving the outstanding industrial relations issues within the established forum.”