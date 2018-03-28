Firefighters' no confidence in leadership

The fallout from the Metro Hotel fire has led to Dublin firefighters issuing a vote of no confidence in their administration.

Siptu members in Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) passed two votes of no confidence in senior members of the administration.

The votes were taken at an emergency meeting held on Saturday in the wake of the high-rise fire in Ballymun last week. Siptu sector organiser Brendan O'Brien said: "Policy makers and management have had many opportunities to resolve the issues raised by our members.

"However, we believe no satisfactory improvements have been made despite Siptu representatives continually raising health and safety concerns." Siptu DFB convenor Shane McGill said: "These votes of no confidence come directly from our members.

"They are front line firefighters working in fire stations and control rooms across Dublin city and county and they have had enough." On Friday, Mr McGill told the Irish Independent that the two 30-metre ladders used to fight the blaze would not have been high enough to reach anyone trapped on the upper floors.

The DFB convenor said ­members have been calling for a 42-metre ladder along with additional resources for a "very long time". However, in contradiction to Mr McGill's concerns, DFB chief fire officer Pat Fleming said equipment and resources weren't a problem on the night.

Last night, in the wake of the Siptu vote, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy expressed his full confidence in the senior members of the administration.

He said people will be ­"surprised" by the union.

Representatives of Siptu and Fórsa members in the DFB are now seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Murphy.

