Firefighters couldn't get water to save home as hydrant wedged shut

Firefighters who rushed to rescue a 93-year-old woman and her family from a burning house found the local water hydrant had been wedged shut.

Three tenders rushed to the scene of the blaze outside the village of Killygordon in Co Donegal. However, when the fire service tried to refill their tenders, they found they couldn't open the hydrant cover.

Instead, the fire service had to search for another source of water as the fire raged.

A farmer living nearby was able to direct the fire tenders from Letterkenny, Ballybofey and Strabane to another source of water to refill.

Despite the brave efforts of the fire service, the house at Ardnagannagh was completely gutted.

There were three members of the Whitman family in the house when the blaze broke out on September 25 at around 5pm. The family managed to get out of their home but lost all their belongings.

The 93-year-old woman suffered from smoke inhalation but was otherwise unhurt.

Local county councillor Patrick McGowan, who lives in the area, said lives could have been lost because of the situation.

"I can completely understand the frustration of these fire officers," he said.

Mr McGowan has called for a full investigation into why access to the water hydrant was blocked.

He added that a full audit of all hydrants should be carried out to ensure that other hydrants are accessible.

"How do we know that water hydrants across the county are not blocked?

"How do we know that there could not be a blaze tomorrow and we cannot access a source of water?

"Only for the quick reaction and local knowledge of this farmer who ensures that the water hydrant beside his land is kept clear, we could be dealing with the loss of three lives here.

"I will be raising this issue at council level but we need either the council or senior fire service personnel to address the accessibility of these water hydrants.

"If we don't act on this very serious issue, then we could well find ourselves with a much more serious situation on our hands the next time there is a house fire," he said.

Donegal County Council did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up for the Whitham family has raised almost all of the €3,000 target to help the family "get the basic essentials they need to start to rebuild their life again after this devastating tragedy".

Irish Independent