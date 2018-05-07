News Irish News

Monday 7 May 2018

Firefighters battle gorse fires in Dublin Mountains as sizzling weather conditions 'increase fire risk'

Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gorse fires have lit up the Dublin Mountains as dry weather conditions have led to an increased fire risk.

Firefighters from Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Glencullen attended the scene of a gorse fire in Glencullen this morning.

Last night, eight units attended two different gorse fires in Glencullen and Barnacullia.

"Dry conditions at the moment have led to an increased fire risk," Dublin Fire Brigade said on their Twitter account.

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

An Orange fire warning was issued by the Department of Agriculture on Friday.

"Arising from current and forecast weather associated with Atlantic high pressure systems, a high fire risk is forecast in all areas where hazardous fuels exist," the warning said.

Dublin Fire Brigade issued the following advice to help prevent gorse fires:

  • Don't throw cigarettes from your car. Make sure they are extinguished;
  • BBQ in designated areas only;
  • Take your litter home. Don't give arsonists the opportunity;
  • Glass can cause fire in sunlight

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News