Firefighters battle gorse fires in Dublin Mountains as sizzling weather conditions 'increase fire risk'
Gorse fires have lit up the Dublin Mountains as dry weather conditions have led to an increased fire risk.
Firefighters from Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Glencullen attended the scene of a gorse fire in Glencullen this morning.
Last night, eight units attended two different gorse fires in Glencullen and Barnacullia.
"Dry conditions at the moment have led to an increased fire risk," Dublin Fire Brigade said on their Twitter account.
An Orange fire warning was issued by the Department of Agriculture on Friday.
"Arising from current and forecast weather associated with Atlantic high pressure systems, a high fire risk is forecast in all areas where hazardous fuels exist," the warning said.
Dublin Fire Brigade issued the following advice to help prevent gorse fires:
- Don't throw cigarettes from your car. Make sure they are extinguished;
- BBQ in designated areas only;
- Take your litter home. Don't give arsonists the opportunity;
- Glass can cause fire in sunlight
