Firefighters battle gorse fire at Puck's Castle
Five fire engines and a water tanker from Dublin Fire Brigade are currently battling a gorse fire at Puck's Castle in Co Dublin.
Crews from Dun Laoghaire, Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Dolphins Bar are at the scene.
In May, the remains of young Filipino woman Jastine Valdez (24) were found in gorse in the Rathmichael area near Puck's Castle, almost 48 hours after she was abducted.
Gardai launched a search for Jastine's handbag and iPad after her death but they have not yet been found.
Garda search teams along with 60 members of the Defence Forces searched Cherrywood Road in Dublin and Kilcrony Road in Enniskerry, Wicklow, where Ms Valdez was abducted.
Independent.ie contacted gardai for an update in relation to searches but no update is available at this time.
Father-of-two Mark Hennessy, 40, was shot and died after being confronted by an armed Garda detective investigating Ms Valdez's disappearance.
