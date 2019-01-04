Firefighters are battling a blaze at a premises on Main Street, Bray this morning.

Firefighters battle blaze in Bray as commuters warned to avoid area

Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.

Gardaí and the local county council have advised people to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, GoAhead Ireland informed customers that their bus services have a number of diversions in place.

"We'll keep you all updated on the status of this incident and the effects on our services," they wrote online.

The incident is expected to cause significant delays for morning commuters

Online Editors