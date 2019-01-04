Firefighters battle blaze in Bray as commuters warned to avoid area
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a premises on Main Street, Bray this morning.
Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.
Gardaí and the local county council have advised people to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, GoAhead Ireland informed customers that their bus services have a number of diversions in place.
"We'll keep you all updated on the status of this incident and the effects on our services," they wrote online.
The incident is expected to cause significant delays for morning commuters
Fire on @bray_ie Main Street please avoid the area @wicklowcoco @GardaTraffic @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/Bwo8Pn1vYQ— Bray Municipal District - Wicklow County Council (@BrayTCouncil) January 4, 2019
Serious fire Main Street Bray overnight, 3 stations attended, Bray, Greystones, Wicklow Town. Still dealing with incident. @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco @gardai_ww pic.twitter.com/zDBehWBM5Z— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 4, 2019
Fire by the new shopping centre site on Bray Main Street pic.twitter.com/fcicRaDngX— Damocles (@DamoclesBDA) January 4, 2019
Fire on Bray Main. @FireWicklow will be on site till early morning . Diversions in place @dublinbusnews @Aircoach @aaroadwatch @eastcoastfm @rtenews pic.twitter.com/LzW9W3sKl2— Bray Municipal District - Wicklow County Council (@BrayTCouncil) January 4, 2019
Online Editors