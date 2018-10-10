Firefighters battle blaze at well-known historic building in Kilkenny
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a well-known historic building in Kilkenny city centre.
Emergency services, including four fire brigade units, are at the scene on John Street and the street has been closed to traffic.
There are no reports so far of any injuries.
The listed building, known as Dr Mitchell’s House, is located to the front of the River Court Hotel on the riverside and used to house a restaurant.
Dozens of photos and video of the incident are being circulated on social media.
