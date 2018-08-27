A massive fire is raging at a scrap metal recycling factory in Limerick tonight.

Firefighters battle blaze at scrap metal recycling factory, locals warned to close windows and doors

The fire broke out at the United Metals commercial premises on the Ballysimon Road, shortly after 8pm.

@Limerick_Leader Now, there seems to have an factory fire accident around Ballysimon Road. I took the photo at Tipperary Roundaround. pic.twitter.com/IEyVbGwHm8 — Smallotter (@Smallotter2017) August 27, 2018 Crews are in attendance at at large Scrap Metal Fire on the Ballysimon Road. Please close doors & windows if living in the area. — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) August 27, 2018

Large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the area, for miles around.

Limerick City and County Fire Service, which is responding to the blaze, has asked people living in the vicinity of the fire to close their doors and windows as a health and safety precaution.

LI11E1 - our 100ft Bronto Aerial Appliance along with Green Watch Crews will be working hard for several hours to come. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/w5KfMbXbOx — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) August 27, 2018

A spokesperson at the Munster Fire Control headquarters said it received a 999 alert around 8.18pm about a fire at the United Metals company, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Nine fire trucks have been dispatched to tackle the blaze.

United Metals has been operating since 2010 and is involved in exporting all materials bought, directly into the international markets.

It also operates from a site at Limerick Docks where it recycles waste which is shipped to mills all over the world.

