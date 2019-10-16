Firefighters battle blaze at Dublin school this morning, significant damage evident

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade have successfully brought a fire at a Dublin school under control this morning.

The blaze broke out at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue in Artane at around 6am.

It is expected the school will be closed today.

The fire brigade sent units from north city stations to the scene, including a turntable ladder used to fight flames from a height.

Blaze broke out at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue in Artane at around 6am (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

The blaze was brought under control by 8am.

An upper floor of classrooms and the canteen in one wing of the school has been gutted in the blaze.

The roof has collapsed on the wing and smoke was still billowing from the building after the flames were extinguished.

Online Editors