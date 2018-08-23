Firefighters and gardaí give sick Fionn (7) a superhero birthday

Brave Fionn Doyle (7) had a superhero birthday to remember as he celebrated with gardaí, firefighters and dozens of local well-wishers.

Fionn was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was 18 months old. Parents Eimear and Jack were told in May that his illness is terminal.

Eimear issued a simple appeal on social media before his birthday, asking people to send him a card to make his big day special.

However, the response was so great local postman David Nolan needed a Garda and fire brigade escort to deliver bags of cards, presents and boxes which arrived from all over the world.

Fionn, from Kildorrery, north Cork, was then shown around the fire brigade vehicles from Mitchelstown fire station, became an honorary garda with the Emergency Response Unit and even met dogs from the canine division.

Eimear said the family were "blown away" by the response and it was a great distraction for all the family, which gave them the strength to continue.

