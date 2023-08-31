Fireball as motorbike smashes into van and rider flees in Dublin city centre

The aftermath of the crash on Seán McDermott Street in Dublin. Photo: Dave Conachy/Independent.ie

Gardaí are hunting the rider of a motorbike who fled after he smashed into a parked van, resulting in an explosion in Dublin city centre this lunchtime.

It is understood the motorcyclist crashed into the parked van near the junction of Gloucester Place and Seán McDermott Street Lower in the north inner city around 1.30pm, before making off on foot.

The motorbike then caught fire while lying in the middle of the busy road in the largely residential area, with the van too catching fire and then exploding when its fuel tank caught flame.

Our photos from the scene show the aftermath of the dramatic incident with the burnt-out bike lying on the road and the scorched van beside it.

The area was cordoned off as firefighters and gardaí rushed to the scene.

Dozens of gardaí and members of Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene to put out the flames.

It is not known whether the motorbike rider was injured during the collision.

A source said gardaí were “seconds too late” to catch the rider of the bike, who fled.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on Sean McDermott Street Lower, Dublin 1 at approximately 1:35pm this afternoon, Thursday 31st August 2023.”

There were no injuries reported at this time, they said.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened. Enquiries are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson added.

More to follow...