Firearms, ammunition and €177,000 of drugs seized in Finglas

Gardaí have seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and around €177,000 of drugs in Finglas in Dublin.

The seizures were made as gardaí searched an area of wasteland at around 3pm on Monday.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Thor and involved gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit as well as members of the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí located and seized a number of items at various locations within the waste land, including a barrel which had been buried into the ground.

Three suspected firearms were seized - a Scorpion Machine Pistol with a magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition, and a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip.

Gardaí also seized what they believe to be cocaine worth an estimated €92,000 and cannabis worth around €85,000.

A garda spokesperson said their investigation into the seizures is ongoing.