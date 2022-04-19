Fire which caused a fishing vessel to sink off the Cork coast ‘probably’ started by an unattended mobile phone left charging report finds

A fire which caused a fishing vessel to sink off the Cork coast last summer was probably started by an unattended mobile phone left charging below deck, an official investigation has found.

A report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board into the sinking of the trawler, F V Horizon around 20 nautical miles off the Old Head of Kinsale on May 14, 2021 also found a fire detection system on board the trawler was “ineffectual.”

It found the failure of the smoke alarm to function as well as the large amount of combustible materials including gas, oil and plastic, on board were factors in what was described as “a very serious marine casualty.”

MCIB inspectors established that a smoke alarm located in an accommodation cabin, which was the source of the fire, had failed to function properly.

Although a smoke detector in the adjoining galley had sounded, they said the fire had already taken hold and was spreading rapidly by that stage.

It claimed more stringent requirements of the International Fire Safety Systems Codes which requires fire detection systems to have both audible and visual signals but which were not required to have been fitted on F V Horizon, could have alerted crew to the fire earlier.

MCIB inspectors said a likely cause of the blaze was an unattended mobile phone or similar device left charging in a socket while crew members were working on deck.

They discounted faults with electrical circuits located in the cabin as the reason for the fire as they had passed a safety inspection in October 2020.

The owner and skipper of the vessel told MCIB inspectors that there was a “no smoking below decks” policy onboard and any crew who smoked were only allowed to smoke while on the main deck in the open air.

He also stated there had been no cooking in the galley for several hours before the outbreak of the fire.

The MCIB report said it could be deduced that the routine for checking smoke alarms on the vessel was inadequate as the faulty operation of the smoke alarm had gone undetected until the outbreak of the fire.

“If the smoke detector alarm in the accommodation had operated correctly, the skipper and crew may have been able to extinguish the fire before it spread and developed into a conflagration,” the MCIB stated.

It noted the crew had raised a “Mayday” distress call at 1.40am on May 14, 2020 after the skipper noticed smoke near the cabin door on the far side of the galley.

Although he attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, he was beaten back by thick smoke.

He reported that a smoke alarm in the accommodation cabin had not gone off but confirmed the one in the galley had sounded.

Before making another attempt to put out the fire with a hose, he ordered crew members to launch the life raft and to gather survival suits.

He described the spread of the fire as “shockingly” rapid while the heat was intense after gas bottles, fuel tanks, plastic fish boxes and floats caught fire.

The four crew members were rescued approximately 40 minutes later by an offshore supply ship, Pathfinder, that had been serving the Kinsale gas field, while another supply ship, Merkel, attempted to put out the fire.

The crew were later transferred to the Courtmacsharry lifeboat after being medically checked and found to have suffered no injuries.

An oil spill from the vessel caused pollution covering an area of around two square miles.

F V Horizon had departed its home port of Union Hall, Co Cork three days earlier for a gill net fishing trip with the intention of returning to port on or around May 18, was reported to have sunk at around 7am.

The MCIB said the safe evacuation of the vessel demonstrated the effectiveness of emergency procedures training received by the skipper and one other crew member.

However, it noted both a Lithuanian and Romanian crew member had not received the mandatory basic safety training.

The MCIB issued three recommendations including that the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, should issue marine notices to remind skippers and crews of fishing vessels about the requirement to undergo basic safety training and to carry out regular tests on fire detection systems.