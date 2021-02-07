Fire services fight large blaze in Wexford town

Units of Wexford Fire Service attended the scene of The Foggy Dew on Wexford's South Main Street, which was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Photography

FIVE units of the Wexford fire service fought a major blaze in Wexford town this morning.

Two well known pubs on South Main Street along with a warehouse at the back of the premises were badly damaged in a blaze that the fire services fought for some time to prevent it from spreading to adjoining property.

The licensed premises at the centre of the blaze, fronting onto South Main Street, were The Foggy Dew and Sky and the Ground.

The fire was first noticed at the back of the premises at around 9am and the fire services were immediately alerted and were on the scene within a short period of time. The ambulance service was also on the scene with the area being cordoned off by gardaí.

Five units of the fire service fought the blaze taking several hours to bring it under control.

Residents who lived near the area were evacuated but there were no reports of any injuries.

Gardaí from Wexford Station will later carry out an investigation to see if they can ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Online Editors