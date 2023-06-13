Fire-fighters on the picket line: ‘We are stretched to the last and we’re not going to take it anymore’

FIRE station officer Ciarán Finn says dealing with tragedies involving children are among the worst he has come across during his 24-year career in Ashbourne.

He was speaking while standing on the picket line in the Meath town this morning with his colleague sub-station officer Declan Cassidy and firefighter Patrick Warren, who joined last year.

The country’s 2,000 retained fire-fighters began co-ordinated rolling strikes today that will close half the country’s 200 stations.

They are seeking better working conditions, including pay that is based on a set retainer allowance. Extra payments are made per callout.

Many complain that although they are officially part-time, they are continuously waiting for pagers to go off due to staff shortages and this prevents them getting other work to supplement their income. They are required to live nearby and must mobilise within five minutes if there is an emergency.

Siptu says the dispute concerns a staff crisis which threatens a vital community resource. Its members say it is the first national strike in the history of the service.

“People think sometimes because we’re a retained brigade we don’t get the big calls and that,” said Ciarán Finn.

“We do. We get just as bad as any full-time station and sometimes we get worse.

When you look at the roads around the country, the fast roads, the big roads. In the smaller more rural areas where we have motorways going through, we have small winding roads and that’s where the big crashes are happening.

“We had a lad start with us there weeks ago. In his first week he had a very serious motorbike crash in which unfortunately, a lad’s arms were amputated afterwards and he’d a cardiac arrest in the one day. It’s not a small job, but we need a system.”

He says he does not like to talk about the worst calls. “Probably the hardest to deal with for people are children really but every call makes a difference to someone and it’s amazing to see the difference we can make in what we can do.

"We’ll do our best for anyone we ever can. We’ve no one else to call. If something goes wrong for us, we don’t have a 999. Whatever we get at the side of the road or in a housing estate or whatever, that’s what we’re left with.”

He says it was almost impossible to get candidates for the job during a recent recruitment campaign.

Eight weeks training are required in the first year.

“Then when we do get a callout, they have to leave their job at a moment’s notice. They might arrive in the morning absolutely exhausted having been in a road traffic accident all night,” he said.

“So employers don’t want us.”

His colleague Patrick Warren joined in March last year. He says he wasn’t fully aware of the “money situation” or the demands of the job.

“When I go in looking for a mortgage all they’re going to look at is the €8,500 that we’re given as a retainer,“ he said. He supplements his income by working in flooring contracting.

Recently, he had to call the station to make sure there was cover when he had to bring a family member to hospital in an emergency.

“I do love the job,” he said. “There have been scenarios where we’ve nearly brought people back from the dead. So when you’re in those kinds of scenarios it’s amazing because it shows how much you’re actually helping people.

“I’d love to stay in the job because I love the job but I don’t think I’ll be able to stay in the job because financially I won’t be able to survive, it’s as simple as that. We’re living in probably the most expensive town to live in Meath, so rents are extremely high, the cost of living is constantly going up.”

Sub-station officer Declan Cassidy said firefighters are like the “poor cousin” of the public sector.

“We’re either public sector or we’re not,” he said. “A lot of us coming near retirement, we get a gratuity that’s maybe a year’s wage. There’s nothing after that, other than the state pension.

“Now we’re stretched to the last. We’re not going to take it anymore and that’s unfortunately the way it’s gone.”

A Local Government Management Agency spokesperson said Siptu has advised that there will be rolling strikes from today and all out strikes from June 20.

“As part of the normal industrial relations protocol of agreeing contingency plans, all local authorities have engaged with Siptu at local level to put in place robust contingency arrangements and wish to assure the public that every effort will be made to mitigate any risk to them arising from any industrial action,” she said.

She said the union has confirmed members will respond to all emergency calls involving life-threatening situations.

“Members of the public should continue to call 112 or 999 in the case of an emergency,” she said.

She said fire service management made a significant offer that would lead to an increase in fire service numbers. The union asked for a significant pay increase but was told that the current national wage deal means management cannot consider claims by individual sectors.

"The proposed escalation of industrial action is of major concern to local authorities, and we would call on Siptu to reconsider and reengage in the mediation process,” she said.

Siptu said representatives of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, called its officials yesterday to express concern over the possible impact of the dispute on emergency services.

It said they informed the union that the minister will deliver “a positive statement” in relation to the dispute in a Dáil debate today.

And separately Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called for re-engagement between the unions and the State negotiators. He said the public should know that any emergency calls would be responded to as normal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach had to bring more than hope to the table, and suggested he was passing the buck.

A proper realistic offer was needed for the staff involved to resolve the dispute, she said.

Half of all fire stations would be shut from next week in an unprecedented move, but retained firefighters have been pushed to very brink by Government, she said.

They are first responders at scenes most of which could never possibly imagine, saving lives and putting their own on the line.

“They are underpaid, overstretched and feel totally let down,” she added. Staff shortages were worryingly common and were “dangerously low,” with some stations closed due to a lack of personnel, she said.

Some 58pc of retained firefighters had said, in a recent survey by the State itself, that they were likely to leave the service in the next three years, such was their disillusionment, Ms McDonald added.

Mr Varadkar said an offer had been made, including promotional positions, improved terms, and a minimum staffing level in each station.

“There is room for talks and for compromise. The offer is there to allow talks to resume under the WRC.”