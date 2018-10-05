A special needs facility in Co Wicklow has suffered extensive damage in an overnight fire.

Fire destroys fleet of buses at special needs facility, leaving 400 people without services

Four buses were also destroyed in the blaze at Lakers in Bray, a club for children and adults with intellectual disability.

The four burnt out mini buses at the Lakers Special Needs facility in the Brady Centre, Bray where a fire destroyed their four mini buses .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 5/10/18

Fergus Finlay, chairperson of the club, said 400 members will now be without services until the club gets back up and running.

Mr Finlay said it appeared the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

In a statement today, Lakers said members are "devastated" by the incident.

"We are devastated to inform everyone that there was a fire in our centre last night and we will be closed until further notice.

The interior of one of the four burnt out mini buses at the Lakers Special Needs facility in the Brady Centre, Bray where a fire destroyed their four mini buses .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 5/10/18

"No one was injured or hurt as it happened during night. We are trying our best to contact all members and volunteers so please be patient with us."

Health Minister Simon Harris visited the site today to survey the damage.

"Very upsetting day for our community," he said.

"But we will get through this. Please contact Lakers if you can help at all with temporary venues and transport. An incredible organisation."

One of the buses used by Lakers was bought following a major fundraising campaign last year.

There was extensive damage done to the newly renovated kitchen and art room also.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to repair the building.

