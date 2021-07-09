Fire defects discovered in Park West apartment block could cost €5m to fix

Fire safety defects at another Celtic Tiger-era apartment block have been discovered.

The cost to fix fire safety defects in the Crescent Building complex in Park West, Dublin 12, could cost €5m, The Irish Times has reported.

According to the publication, managing agent Keenan Property Management informed residents by letter of the results of a fire-safety survey that found non-compliance with the fire safety certificate in various parts of the building.

In the letter, it said a lack of fire-stopping material was found in the common areas and inside the individual apartments.

It also said the entire fire-alarm system needs to be replaced and that tenders have been sought for full restoration work.

The managers said it will “explore any potential avenues for legal action against any companies which were party to the original development”, however, in Irish law homeowners only have six years from when the defect becomes “manifest” to take legal action against a builder or developer.

For many houses built during the Celtic Tiger, this time frame has run out as it is usually argued that these issues become “manifest” the day it is built.

The apartment block was built by a third-party contractor in 2003 as part of a larger Park West campus that was developed by Harcourt Developments.

It comprises of 10 blocks of 257 apartments, including one, two and three-bedroom flats.

When asked by The Irish Times if it was aware of the fire safety defects in the Crescent Building and if it would be contributing towards the cost of remediation, Harcourt Developments said: “The Crescent Building at Park West was constructed in 2003 by a reputable third-party contractor and the building was certified as fully compliant with building and fire regulations at the time

“In 2009, at the request of the residents, the building management was transferred to a third-party management company who have been responsible for the building services and maintenance issues ever since.”

Keenan Property Management did not respond to the publications request for comment.