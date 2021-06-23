Fire damages community centre in south Dublin

Firefighters deal with the blaze at the Donore Avenue Community Centre. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

A community centre in Dublin was damaged by fire yesterday evening.

Images of the fire in Dublin 8 at Donore Avenue Community Centre were posted online with concern the facility had been damaged.

A local grocery and coffee shop posted the footage on Twitter last night, stating: “Fire at the Community Centre on Donore Avenue in Dublin 8.

“It’s about the only community resource available to people in the area. #dublin8.”

Dublin Fire Brigade last night tweeted: “Crews are continuing to work on the fire on Donore Avenue.

“The fire has been brought under control by BA teams and a water tower from a turntable ladder.

“Firefighters will remain on scene for the coming hours to fully extinguish the fire.”

Four pumps were utilised to fight the fire. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Dublin Fire Brigade also fought a substantial blaze in Howth last night.

Residents and business owners were urged to close their windows and doors as firefighters battled the large fire outside the village.

If you feel you or your property are in danger please make contact through 112/999.

The fire brigade also attended fires in Kilbarrack and St Anne’s Park in north Dublin, last night.