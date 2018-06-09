Fire crews battle Howth gorse fire in toasty temperatures - and more expected in continuing dry weather
Fire crews are currently battling an ongoing gorse fire in Howth as temperatures in the capital remain a toasty 22 degrees.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) have two fire engines and a water tanker from Kilbarrack and North Strand at the scene.
A spokesperson for DFB confirmed to Independent.ie that crews have a third pump on the way to the scene.
"The operation is going well, it's just a case of keeping it under control now," he said.
The alarm was raised in the early hours of this morning, as fire crews say they are expecting "more fires of this type" in the dry weather.
The temperatures in Dublin are to remain 22 degrees inland and 19 degrees on the coast this afternoon, according to Met Éireann.
2 photos of the current gorse fire in #Howth, we're expecting more fires of this type with the present dry weather #scorchio #Dublin #fire @NiallHassett pic.twitter.com/NrEyeog6B6— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018
We're aware of the gorse fire in #Howth & have on scene checking it out #Dublin #fire #firefighters pic.twitter.com/Y5z2qfuhgI— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018
2 fire engines & a water tanker are currently at a gorse fire in #Howth, from Kilbarrack & North Strand on scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/67LAeS3fsM— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018
They have also reported a moderate northeasterly breeze developing.
Fire crews and onlookers have shared photographs of the scene on social media.
Amateur snapper Niall Hassett captured the scene of the fire from Dublin Bay at 6am this morning.
Online Editors