Fire crews battle gorse fire in Howth 

Dublin Fire Brigade is tackling a gorse fire in Howth, north county Dublin this evening, as the black smoke travels across the landscape.

Three units of the fire brigade are dealing with the blaze which has led to thick plumes of smoke around the hill of Howth.

Read More

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “We're aware of the gorse #wildfire on Howth and have three units attending. Smoke is widely visible but firefighters are working to deal with the incident.”

Videos posted online show smoke travelling for miles across Sutton and Baldoyle.

We're aware of the gorse #wildfire on Howth and have three units attending. Smoke is widely visible but firefighters are working to deal with the incident. #Dublin #fire #Howth 📸 file pic.twitter.com/YCHhgIMF8U — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 4, 2021

A status orange forest fire warning is in place until midday tomorrow due to high temperatures and recent dry weather.

Last week the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, issued a warning there could be a rise in fires.

Dublin Fire Brigade has urged the public to refrain from starting campfires and barbecues during the warm weather.

And Dublin City Council recently warned about an increased risk of fires during the summer right up until the end of September.