The fire at Empire Trade, Fentons Yard, Raheen, Limerick (Picture: Brendan Gleeson)

The fire at Empire Trade, Fentons Yard, Raheen, Limerick (Picture Brendan Gleeson)

A major fire is raging tonight at a car sales business on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Fire crews were alerted to the inferno at 7:58pm.

The blaze appears to have caused extensive damage to the premises, located on the R526, near the Southcourt Hotel.

Five fire engines from Limerick city, backed up by three support engines from Rathkeale are in attendance fighting the flames.

Gardaí have closed off the road and traffic diversions are in place.

A massive plume of thick black smoke and tall red flames are emanating from the premises.

Firefighters are using a high rise ladder to dampen the flames from above the premises.

There are no reports of any injuries.

More to follow