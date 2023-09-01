Fire brigade showers, throngs of cheering Dubs, but no wetsuits allowed – the Liffey Swim returns

It is the “crowning glory” of the swimming season and a chance to see Dublin from a totally different perspective.

A century-old tradition continues as 522 swimmers are expected to attend the 103rd Liffey Swim today.

“The Liffey Swim is the crowning glory at the end of the season for all of us swimmers,” Paul O’Flynn (42) said.

The RTÉ presenter and 2018 winner of the Jones Engineering Dublin City Liffey Swim has participated in the competition almost every year since he was 14.

“You can go into the middle of your city to the river that runs through it and rediscover all these bridges that you cross over every day, swim underneath them and go through the main sights, sounds and smells of Dublin.”

Swimmers will take the 2.2km route starting at Rory O’More Bridge, with the finish line at Customs House Quay, making their way under 11 bridges over Dublin’s River Liffey.

To qualify for the annual race, swimmers must have completed six open-sea races across the coast organised by Leinster Open Sea over the summer prior to the big race.

Swimmers need to prove they can swim in the cold water and meet the distance.

Brian Nolan (53), head of operations at Leinster Open Sea, said swimmers are graded as they go through during the summer races. This allows for adjustment of the handicap system.

“The slower swimmers go first, and the fastest swimmers go last. The times are based on your performance throughout all the different swims that lead towards the main event of the year,” Paul O’Flynn said.

All levels and ages are welcome, but every contestant needs to be a member of a swimming club.

The competitors wear standard Speedos, goggles and a hat. They cannot wear wetsuits for the race.

The Liffey Swim is embedded in the history of Dublin.

Bobby Nolan said: “It’s a tradition. My grandfather swam it, my father swam it, I swam it, and my daughter will swim tomorrow. It’s a massive part of the swimming folklore in Ireland. Past Olympians have won and swam in the race.”

Last year’s winner, Melissa Corbally (50), of the National Aquatic Centre’s Masters swimming club, will participate in the race again this year.

She is reminded of the significance of the race for the swimming community: “Before the race, we sing the Molly Malone song to celebrate Dublin women.

“It’s an honour to be able to swim down the Liffey as a Dublin woman and be part of that community.”

In the previous years, there have been concerns over the water quality.

“We’ve had no hazards at all,” Mr Nolan said. “Our biggest fear was the heavy rainfall the week beforehand because that would wash the overflows of the sewage that would go into the Liffey.

“We had to cancel in the past, but that was a long time ago.

“The quality of water has greatly improved over the years and it’s no doubt that Dublin City Council have worked very hard with the water quality and upgrading the sewer systems. We get everyone in safe, and we get everyone out safely. That’s the object of the day.”

After the race, swimmers can go through high-pressure showers provided by the Dublin Fire Brigade.

There will be 219 women and 303 men competing in the event. The swim opens with women’s race at 11.30am, followed by men at 12.45pm.

A crowd of between 35,000-40,000 spectators is expected to attend.