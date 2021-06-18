| 14.6°C Dublin

Fire breaks out in Dunmore East hotel in early hours of the morning 

A fire broke out in a Waterford hotel

Ciara O'Loughlin

A fire broke out in a Waterford hotel in the early hours of the morning today. 

At around 1am gardaí and emergency services attended a fire at the Ocean Hotel in Dunmore East.

There was no one in the hotel at the time and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Fire crews from Dunmore East, Tramore and Waterford City attended the incident.

The scene is currently being preserved and a technical examination is pending.

Waterford Fire Station said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

