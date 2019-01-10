Fire breaks out at hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire which broke out at a hotel earmarked for accommodation for asylum seekers.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire which broke out at a hotel earmarked for accommodation for asylum seekers.

Firefighters are currently dealing with the blaze at the former Shannon Key West Hotel in the village of Rooskey on the Roscommon/Leitrim border.

Gardai confirmed they were called to the building at around 8pm and units from the local fire service are also on the scene.

The incident is still ongoing and a cause for the fire has not yet been established.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at the Shannon Key West in Roosky, Rosscommon. It’s not clear how much damage has been caused.



The hotel has been earmarked to accommodate 80 asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/MMrO3ZYpR9 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 10, 2019

Last November it emerged that the hotel - which closed in 2011- was in line to become a reception centre for up to 82 refugees.

Asylum seekers were set to be accommodated at the former hotel as early as this month, but the property is also at the centre of a sale dispute before the High Court.

In a separate incident in Donegal last month, a hotel due to house around 100 asylum seekers was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

A garda investigation into that incident at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville is ongoing.

Online Editors