A sense of inevitability hangs over the most important election for a generation, or since The War, or in a lifetime.

Fionnán Sheahan: 'On 'Peaky Blinders' turf, Tories take on Labour stronghold in most important UK election for a generation'

If you believe the polls, the only question remaining seems to be how big the Tory majority will be tonight.

Boris Johnson claims the election is "in the lap of the gods". The gods clearly have a sick sense of humour.

There's no sign outside the ramshackle office at a busy road junction in a southern suburb of Birmingham to indicate the activity inside.

A group of Conservative Party activists fold and prepare leaflets for a last-minute drop at 5pm yesterday evening.

Stocks of water, crisps and biscuits are loaded in for the busy 36 hours ahead.

A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Eelction Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Their candidate in Birmingham Northfield Gary Sambrook was out and about knocking on doors. He has built his base in white working class areas.

The 30-year-old hails from the Kingstanding estate, regarded as one of the most deprived in England.

His grassroots campaigning saw him take the first Tory council seat in a Labour stronghold since the 1960s.

He's out-Labouring Labour.

The constituency is gearing up to be the tightest contest in the second city as Labour MP Richard Burden defends the seat he has held since 1992.

The area has been hit by the closure of the MG Rover car factory three years ago.

Birmingham is still dominated by Labour. However, it was the only one of the major cities to vote Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Social historian Prof Carl Chinn says the Brexit vote was a sign of the anger at neglect from the establishment.

A man arrives at a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, to vote in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

"There was a split within Birmingham between the inner city areas which voted remain, albeit closely, and the outer areas which voted mostly to leave. "That will influence this coming election. I think what we will see is that whilst the Conservatives may not win seats, the vote for Brexit will lead to a stronger working class Conservative vote in areas like the Northfield constituency and Erdington constituency," he says.

Prof Chinn charts the political changes in Birmingham across the past century, describing it as a "see-saw city". By the way, he's also an expert on the true history of 'Peaky Blinders', the notorious gang which inspired the TV show. He dismisses the last series of the show which saw Cillian Murphy's character Tommy Shelby becoming an MP as pure fiction.

"'Peaky Blinders' has been brilliant for Birmingham, bringing tourists here.

"But the idea that gangsters could influence politics, no, it didn't happen," he says.

Prof Chinn, an MBE, has been married to a Finglas woman, Kay Doyle, for the past 40 years.

A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Election. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

He grew up in an area that had a strong Irish influence, but he says many older people originally from emigrant backgrounds now support Brexit.

"Most of my generation voted to Leave because they felt they had voted to join a common market, not a political union," he says.

Weather weary

The gods are certainly passing judgment on the election.

The first December general election since 1923 will be marred by lousy weather with rain, wind and even snow. Two cold weather warnings have been issued for Scotland.

In a campaign where many voters are already undecided, turnout is expected to be hit.

The three-year battle over Brexit has left voters weary. They'll be put out of their misery for another few years - maybe - at 10pm tonight.

Casualty watch

Although a Tory win is expected, bloodthirsty observers are still baying for a "Portillo moment". At 3:10am on the night of the 1997 general election, Tory minister Michael Portillo lost his seat in the swing to Tony Blair's New Labour, encapsulating the change of the political guard.

Conservative Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Esher and Walton and former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers in Chipping Barnet are in trouble from the strong pro-Remain vote in their areas.

Lib Dems leader Jo Swinson is a target of the SNP in East Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

Dennis Skinner, the Beast of Bolsover, has been a Labour MP since 1970. Losing his seat would cap a bad night for the Corbyn leadership. In Northern Ireland, Nigel Dodds, DUP Westminster leader, is battling to hold off Sinn Féin's John Finucane in Belfast North.

Portillo is now a political commentator and much-loved presenter of documentaries on train journeys, so at least it's worked out well for him.

NORTH-EAST DERBY

The first result is expected at 11pm, and the north-east cities of Newcastle and Sunderland are vying for dominance in the speed counting.

Sunderland South was the dominant force for decades but Newcastle Central has hit back in Brexit in 2016 and the 2017 general election.

Newcastle's dropping of ballot boxes right at the door of the count centre is expected to give it the edge.

Irish Independent