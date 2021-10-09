Fionnan Sheahan’s N20 roadtrip: siren blaring, the ambulance was boxed in on our national ‘boreen’...

Blue lights flashing in the darkness and drizzle, the ambulance was just crawling along for 10 minutes.

Joining the road at O’Rourke’s Cross just over the Limerick border, the driver was met with bumper-to-bumper traffic on both sides of the road. There was no hard shoulder for cars to pull into on either side, not even a bit of a grass verge to let the ambulance pass, only a steep ditch on a tight road. The heavy lines of cars, lorries, vans, trucks and buses were coming to and from the bottleneck of the town of Charleville in north Cork.

Eventually the cars in front of the ambulance arrived at a few houses and the drivers pulled in as best they could. The ambulance heading for University Hospital Limerick edged forward, doing its best to make progress.

Continually, you have to remind yourself this is not a boreen, not a quiet backroad between villages, it’s a national route and the main road between the second and third largest cities in the country. The so-called N20 between Cork and Limerick is an embarrassment.

In prime time Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this week, it was described as “in parts no better than a boreen”.

In parts, the road is fine. Coming out of Cork city, heading for Blarney, you’re on dual-carriageway; up the other end heading into Limerick city, you hit a stretch of motorway.

It’s the big block in the middle that’s the problem. A combination of dual-carriageway, at best, two-plus-one, where there’s two lanes on one side and one lane on the other, single lane with a hard shoulder, and single lane without even a verge.

The section between the village of Newtwopothouse and Buttevant takes the biscuit altogether, as there are signs telling drivers to reduce speed and warning of dangerous bends, as the road winds between a forest near the ruins of the 13th-century Ballybeg Priory. You’d be forgiven for thinking the road dates back to that period too. N20 is a misnomer. This is the B20 – B for Boreen.

The upgrade of the road between our second and third cities is the subject of some disagreement within the Coalition. The route came to symbolise the contradictions in the revised Project Ireland 2040: National Development Plan this week. Just because something is in the plan doesn’t actually mean it’s going to happen, the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan made clear.

Where a motorway on the 100km stretch was promised, cutting the travel time between the two cities down to just over an hour, there is now talk of an “upgrade”, “bypasses” and “improvements”. Maybe.

It leaves the N/M20 project in limbo. Again.

The upgrade of the road has been on the agenda for a quarter of a century.

It was in the National Road Needs Study in 1998, the National Development Plan 2000-2006, and the National Spatial Strategy in 2002.

Now it’s in the National Development Plan of 2018 and the revised version of 2021. The project was last ditched after the economic crash over a decade ago.

The uncertainty has hung over Tracy Twohig and her family’s home in Burnfort, north of Mallow.

The Twohigs’ house is on two of the possible routes for the motorway and they have previously been told their beautiful home will be subject to a compulsory purchase order and knocked down to make way for the main road and service roads. She and her husband, Micheál, built the house 20 years ago and raised their children here.

Ms Twohig wants to upgrade the kitchen, but says there’s little point when she doesn’t know what will happen.

“The house will become a roundabout. You’ll be bought out, no questions asked. You are starting from scratch all over again,” she says.

“We are very lucky to live here. Hopefully we will get to stay here,” her daughter Amy adds, pointing to the good neighbours they have.

The sister document to the NDP, the National Planning Framework, contains no fewer than eight direct and indirect references to “enhancing connectivity” between Cork and Limerick, “regional connectivity through improved average journey times by road” and “improving average journey times targeting an average inter-urban speed of 90kph”.

Travel times from Cork to the other cities are up to 40pc slower than from Dublin to those cities. “Average journey times per kilometre by road from Cork to the cities of Limerick, Waterford and Galway should be equivalent to those from Dublin.”

You don’t tend to get stuck behind a tractor when driving on the web of motorways coming out of Dublin.

Phrases like “ambitious growth targets” and “essential” are also used.

“Not every route has to look east and so accessibility and connectivity between places like Cork and Limerick, to give one example, and through the Atlantic Economic Corridor to Galway as well as access to the North-West is essential.” Connectivity from Cork is linked to tackling everything from a counterbalance to Dublin to Brexit.

The estimated cost of the motorway runs at anything up to €3bn.

The potential routes for the road are being mapped out at N/M20 Project Office in Dooradoyle in Limerick. All options are on the table, from the motorway to upgrades and including bypasses along the route.

The project team, made up of a mixture of councils, state agencies and consultants, is due to present its preferred option early next year.

The crunch will come then as the Government has to make a decision.

Not everyone is convinced of the need for a motorway. Dr Frank Crowley, an economist and director of the Spatial and Regional Economic Research Centre at the Cork University Business School, thinks the investment needs to go into public transport and making regional cities green and liveable. Contrary to the arguments from business groups that the motorway is needed to enhance the economic links, Dr Crowley says sprawl and lack of quality of life is actually a drag on competitiveness.

“The costs way surpass the benefits, in the sense that if you look at the regional cities, particularly Cork and Limerick, they are already very sprawled.

“They are suffering from congestion problems. There is a very high car dependency, if you think, for instance, Cork, it is 70pc car dependency. When you have car dependency that high, you don’t have a road problem, you have a public transport problem,” he says.

Dr Theresa Reidy, a political scientist at the Department of Government in UCC, says there will be a political price to pay if the road is not delivered. She says the debate about costs, economic growth and environment impact have been thrashed out. “The reality on the ground is this road is expected and it has been promised,” she says.