‘Finian’s family are very concerned for his welfare’ – Garda appeal for missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the whereabouts of a young man who has been missing since yesterday, saying his family are very worried.

Finian Cantillon (18) has been missing from the Cabinteely area of south Dublin since Friday.

He is described as being 5ft9in with dark brown hair, of slim build with hazel eyes. He is known to frequent the Dún Laoghaire and Sandycove areas of Dublin.

“Gardaí and Finian’s family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact,” the force said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Cabinteely on 01 666 5400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.