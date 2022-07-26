Fines for motorists to double to combat ‘unacceptable’ level of offences

Fines are to increase for many driving offences within weeks, Minister Hildegarde Naughton confirmed.

Fines for motorists caught speeding, using their phone while driving or not wearing seatbelts will increase and in some cases double within a matter of weeks, it has been announced.

This move comes due to an “unacceptable” level of such motoring offences this year, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said. To date, there have been over 100,000 such offences recorded by Gardaí this year.

The increase in fines will aim to get motorists to exercise added caution on Irish roads, particularly in the high-risk month of August, with road deaths up significantly this year.

A total of 91 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 16 on 2019 (pre-pandemic).

On Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the recent trend of increased deaths on Irish roads was “of great concern”.

August is seen as a high-risk month on Irish roads with children on summer holidays and many people travelling - a total of 22 people lost their lives on the roads in August 2021.

Minister Naughton said her department is working on the regulations and they would be in operation in the coming weeks, as she called on people to “slow down” for the month of August.

There will be no adjustment to the penalty points system as this would require primary legislation, taking much longer and Minister Naughton said the department felt “immediate action” was necessary.

“The evidence we have is that a number of these fatalities, and not to forget serious injuries - of which there have been 600 on our roads already this year - are as a result of speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seatbelts.

“This year alone, over 100,000 of these offences have been committed and this is simply not acceptable and what I want to do is bring in a measure with almost immediate effect to increase the fines as a deterrent for people on the roads, particularly in August,” Minister Naughton said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Figures released to Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke show 23 less Gardaí are policing Irish roads this year compared to 2020.

Minister Naughton said garda resources are now better-led by evidence and are targeting “dangerous pinch-points” around the country where accidents are statistically more likely to occur rather than at random checkpoints.