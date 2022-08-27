Fine Gael TD’s pub seized and sold off by vulture fund over €300,000 unpaid AIB loan

A Fine Gael TD has had a pub and adjoining house he owned seized and sold off by a so-called vulture fund over the non-repayment of a €300,000 loan from AIB.

Ciarán Cannon, a Galway East TD, who was a junior minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs until 2020 on a salary of €129,854, said his business was “one of many rural pubs that simply didn’t survive”.

Mr Cannon’s company Gate Lodge Properties, jointly owned with his wife Niamh Lawless, who is also his secretarial assistant, had receivers appointed to it in February 2021 by Everyday Finance, a loans services company based in Galway.

EY, the receivers, filed a report earlier this month showing it had auctioned off the Gate Lodge pub in Carrabane, 6km from Loughrea, for €190,000. The listing for the property said it was “an ideal investment” comprising a three-bedroom house adjoining a former pub whose lounge had been converted into a mini-theatre.

The total size of the vacant property was some 510 sq m.

Galway County Council had obtained a judgment of €16,619 against Mr Cannon’s company in 2019 for non-payment of commercial rates.

Everyday Finance is part of a consortium that recently purchased €400m of AIB’s non-performing debts.

Mr Cannon, who declared his directorship of Gate Lodge Properties alongside a holiday home in France on his Oireachtas declaration of interests, said this weekend that AIB had refused to enter discussions about restructuring the loans his company took out on the pub property in 1999.

“We worked with an excellent financial adviser who put a good refinancing proposal to AIB,” Mr Cannon said. “They didn’t respond, they just sold the loan. That’s about it. One of many rural pubs that simply didn’t survive. My wife in particular worked day and night to make it work. There are no outstanding creditors. We did our best.”

He previously said the pub’s turnover dropped from just under €150,000 to €52,000 a year in 2018.

Mr Cannon said the rates bill owed to Galway County Council was paid from the proceeds of the sale. He said there was €300,000 owed by his company on the loan they took out in 1999 but the company’s only asset was the pub building.

Everyday Finance did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for AIB said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, AIB’s first preference has always been to provide solutions through customer engagement on a case-by-case basis. We deploy significant resources to achieve this, with 115,000 customer solutions implemented, and 48,000 solutions for private dwelling customers."

At a 2016 joint Oireachtas committee hearing on sustaining rural communities, Mr Cannon declared a “vested interest” by owning a rural pub.

“I am a small rural retailer,” he said. “I sell alcohol in a pub which is the only one in my town. In fact, I am the only retailer in the village in which I live. I am very much on the front line in facing up to some of the challenges the witnesses face.”

There has been renewed scrutiny on TDs’ outside interests after it was discovered that Robert Troy, a junior minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, had not declared all 11 properties that he owned and that he failed to register one with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Mr Troy, a Fianna Fáil TD, resigned his ministerial position last week.

Sinn Féin said Johnny Guirke, its Meath West TD, would face disciplinary action if there are further lapses after the Irish Independent revealed one of his four rental properties is not registered with the RTB.

Land records show that two properties Mr Guirke declared his company Moylagh Construction receives rent for in Edgeworthstown in Longford, are not owned by him or his company. Mr Guirke did not respond to queries this weekend.