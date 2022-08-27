| 13.2°C Dublin

Fine Gael TD’s pub seized and sold off by vulture fund over €300,000 unpaid AIB loan

Ciarán Cannon said it was ‘one of the many rural pubs that simply didn’t survive’

Deputy Cannon said AIB had refused to enter discussions about restructuring the loans his company took out on the pub property in 1999. Picture by Collins Photos Expand
Deputy Cannon said AIB had refused to enter discussions about restructuring the loans his company took out on the pub property in 1999. Picture by Collins Photos

Mark Tighe

A Fine Gael TD has had a pub and adjoining house he owned seized and sold off by a so-called vulture fund over the non-repayment of a €300,000 loan from AIB.

Ciarán Cannon, a Galway East TD, who was a junior minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs until 2020 on a salary of €129,854, said his business was “one of many rural pubs that simply didn’t survive”.

