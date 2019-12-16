Fine Gael TD makes formal complaint to Oireachtas ethics committee about 'voting practice' of Lisa Chambers

A fresh complaint has been made to the Oireachtas ethics committee about the “voting practice” of Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers, Independent.ie can reveal.

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd wrote to the clerk of the Dáil today asking for investigation to be launched into a voting session on January 17 this year.

The move will ratchet up tensions between the two main parties as they move onto an election footing.

Mr O’Dowd’s formal complaint is now likely to be considered by the Oireachtas Committee on Members’ Interests which just last week criticised Ms Chambers over a separate incident in October.

On that occasion the Mayo TD admitted casting a vote using a pad registered to her constituency colleague Dara Calleary.

While it was accepted that Ms Chambers did so “inadvertently”, the committee warned that a further breach of voting rules could lead to a finding that she had acted “recklessly” or “intentionally”.

She insisted it was a once off incident.

But footage has now emerged showing Ms Chambers sitting in a seat assigned to Timmy Dooley during a 50 minute voting session earlier in the year.

Mr O’Dowd says the revelations, first revealed by the ‘Sunday Independent’, warrant further probing.

“This further information indicates that Deputy Chambers sat in the seat of and voted on behalf of Deputy Timmy Dooley on seven occasions on January 17 this year. I understand that votes were also recorded on behalf of Deputy Chambers on this occasion,” the Louth TD wrote in his letter.

He noted a radio interview in which Ms Chambers said the Calleary incident was the only time she had voted inappropriately.

“That was clearly not the case,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“In relation to the Standards in Public Office Act 2001 I would contend that this new information is extremely important to the investigation carried out by the Clerk of the Dáil into the Calleary complaint, and previous repeated voting for a colleague by Deputy Chambers should have been brought forward during the Calleary complaint.”

He alleges the failure to disclose this previous incident is serious and “is one of significant public importance”.

“I would therefore appreciate it if this matter could be investigated by the Committee on Members Interests,” Mr O’Dowd concludes.

Ms Chambers has defended her position, claiming that her actions were “no different to the multiple Government ministers and TDs across the house who have had votes recorded for them while they were not in their seats and elsewhere in the chamber, even the Taoiseach has said he has voted for others”.

“On the day in question you can see many other TDs were in different seats, this was entirely normal and people moved throughout the voting block, so I am unsure why I am being singled out in this regard.”

Ms Chambers claimed she has been unfairly “singled out” and that Fine Gael are trying to distract from the controversy over double-jobbing TD Dara Murphy.

Mr Dooley says he was in the Dáil during the voting session – but he is not visible on camera at any point during the 50 minutes of votes.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said that Mr O'Dowd's complaint was "an abuse of the committee".

They added: "Given the most recent reports in relation to voting practices that had been allowed to develop in the Dáil this is a politically motivated, vexatious and also unfortunately personal complaint."

Online Editors