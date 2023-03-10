Fine Gael TD compares drug addicts to thugs on RTE Drivetime

Fine Gael TD for Wexford, Paul Kehoe, has said does not feel safe walking down Dublin’s O’Connell Street due to drug addicts and “thugs”.

Speaking today on the opening of the new Garda Station on O’Connell Street, Mr Kehoe said: “There are just some people who do not want help in any way, and they just continuously carry out this thuggery on O'Connell street.

“These are people that are high on drugs. Drug addicts,” he said, speaking on on Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1.

He said he does not “feel fully safe on O’Connell Street” but he would now “feel a little bit safer as a result of the new Garda Station”.

He continued: “We want to bring O’Connell Street back to what it was in the hay day, when it felt safe, and we want O’Connell Street to be a place where people can shop in, dine in, where tourists can go in in a safe environment.

“We do need to get rid of the drugs off O’Connell Street and surrounding areas.”

He noted that addicts are “crying out for help” but the resources are not available.

He said he was not calling all drug addicts thugs, but there are people “who carry out thuggery on a daily basis” on O’Connell Street and “a lot of these people are high on drugs, and we have to accept that”.

Mr Kehoe said the opening of the new Garda Station “will make a huge difference”.

Speaking in the Dáil last October, Mr Kehoe said O’Connell Street is “a street I’m absolutely ashamed of as an Irish person.

"It is full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse. This is our main national street in our capital city.”