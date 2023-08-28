Fine Gael TD calls on National Transport Authority to introduce digital Leap cards

The National Transport Authority (NTA) should “stop dragging its heels” and prioritise the introduction of virtual Leap cards for use on all public transport, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Emer Higgins said Ireland is a “total outlier” in Europe by not being able to provide digital payments for some public transport.

“A recent report by Greenpeace ranked Dublin as the worst city for public transport for simplicity of ticketing system, across 30 European capital cities,” she said.

“It’s only when we travel to other cities ourselves that we realise how behind we are in facilitating all types of payments for passengers.

“Increasingly, we rely on the ability to be able to pay for our goods and services via our phones and cards. In the past year alone there have been 1.1 billion of these transactions in Ireland.

“We’ve all had times where we’ve forgotten or lost our Leap cards at home and by having the card digitally it takes the stress out of having to find another means of paying.

“This would be especially beneficial for teenagers that are regularly using public transport who may have misplaced their cards.”

Deputy Higgins said people should still have the option to choose to pay by cash or use a physical Leap Card, but a digital public transport card must be introduced either through a digital wallet or the Leap Card app.

“The NTA has recently said that the introduction of a contactless system could be years away,” she said.

"Offering the use of a Leap card on a digital wallet or app would help get us more in line with the rest of Europe’s simpler ticketing systems.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD said a timeline for the introduction of digital cards should be produced by the NTA after it said they would be brought in by 2023 or 2024.

“We want more people to use public transport – the benefits are many, not least less congestion on our roads, which is what the Minister for Transport is striving for,” she said.

“Why, therefore, the lack of urgency from his Department and the NTA to make public transport more user-friendly, both for us and our tourists?”

Independent.ie has contacted the National Transport Authority for comment.